Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include the following:

Daisy’s Mexican Food: 10802 E. 23rd St., inspected Nov. 29.

• Kitchen staff was observed eating in food prep area. Corrected on site.

• Pan of rice found in reach-in cooler at 120.4 degrees F. Rice was removed from cooler. Repeat. Corrected Nov. 29.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Mold-like substance found in caulking behind the three compartment sink. Caulking must be removed, mold remediated and area recalked.

• Dressing rooms/lockers shall be used by employees. Personal items were found on shelf with food items. Corrected on site.

• Wiping cloths were not used properly. Wiping cloths must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution.

Ignite Medical Resort Blue Springs: 20511 E. Trinity Place, inspected Nov. 29.

• The following areas were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris:

1. Edges/door handles of reach-in coolers and freezers.

2. Shelf beneath bag in box.

• Three people must provide facility a valid food handler card by Dec. 10

Chipotle Mexican Grill: 18880 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 22.

• Lower shelf of table next to fryer noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Thirty employees must provide either an Independence food manager card or a valid food handler card by Dec. 10 or they will be removed from work schedule.

Panera Bread: 18800 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 22

• Employee noted behind counter without properly restrained hair. Corrected on site.

• Employee noted working with a nose ring. Future violations may result in tickets. Corrected on site.

• Interior of low boy cooler beneath drive-thru espresso machine noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floor of dish washing area noted with dirt and debris.

• Fifteen employees must provide restaurant a valid food handler card by Dec. 10 or they will be removed from the schedule.