Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

Papa Murphy’s: 2406 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 16.

• Hand soap was not available at the handwashing sink located up front. Correct by Jan. 15.

• Observed torn gaskets to the reach-in cooler at the prep table. Correct by Jan. 15.

Smoothie King: 200 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 17.

• Observed accumulation of food debris in the open top ice cream freezer. Correct by Jan. 16.

• Observed liquid buildup in the bottom of the reach-in cooler in the back storage area. Correct by Jan. 16.

• Observed chemicals stored above single service items on the chemical shelf. Corrected; single-service items were removed from self to a roller cart.

Dunkin Donuts: 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 17. No violations found.

Scooter’s Coffee: 1116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 17. No violations found.

Days Inn: 451 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Nov. 17. No violations found.

CVS Pharmacy: 1101 N.W. Woods Chapel, inspected Nov. 17.

• Observed cardboard lining the metal shelving in the walk-in cooler. Correct by Jan. 16.

Rhonda’s Elite Dance, Tumble, Cheer, Acro Center: 2901 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 18. No violations found.

Blue Springs Bowl: 1225 U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 18. No violations found.

Scout Coffee: 1400 W. Main St., inspected Nov. 18.

• Observed three reach-in coolers without a temperature measuring device. Correct by Jan. 17.

• Observed towels on counter top for cleaning equipment. Correct by Jan. 17.

Rink Ratz: 513 S.W. Keystone Drive, inspected Nov. 22. No violations found.

Popeye’s: 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 23.

• Cleaning, frequency and restrictions:

1. Floors under equipment had debris and buildup. Repeat,

2. Observed buildup of food debris on wall behind dish sink.

3. Drain by sink had accumulation of debris. Repeat.

4. Floor in walk-in cooler had accumulation of food debris buildup. Repeat,

5. Observed food debris buildup on ceiling in the kitchen.

6. Floors in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer had debris buildup.

• Bottoms of the majority of the reach-in coolers and freezers had debris and buildup. Repeat.

• Shelving throughout the kitchen area had buildup of flour. Repeat.

• Top of flour container by the vats had accumulation of flour buildup. Repeat.

• Gaskets to reach-in coolers had accumulation of food debris.

• Reach-in cooler on front line was missing a temperature measuring device.

• Observed case of spoons stored on the floor in the front storage closet.

• All violations must be corrected by Jan. 22.