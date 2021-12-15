Jetsam looking for a loving forever home

The Examiner

Jetsam is a 3-year-old male, long-haired tabby who came into the Regional Animal Shelter on July 30.

This social boy would be a great companion for someone who enjoys a cozy night in with a good book. He is gentle, cuddly lap cat, who likes adults and kids alike. Jestam will be sure to greet you at the door after a long day of work, meowing to climb into your lap. He will purr and close his eyes while you pet him.

Jetsam is positive for FeLV, a virus that can impact a cat’s overall health. As such, he will need to be the only cat in your home or live with other FeLV-positive cats.

To schedule an appointment to meet Jetsam, call Independence Animal Services at 816-325-7207 ext. 2.

– Submitted by the city of Independence