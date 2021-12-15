Red Cross sets area blood drives

By The Examiner staff

The Red Cross reports that the blood supply in our area is very low. As a result, several blood drives are scheduled for late December.

To donate, schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App., visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROS (1-800-733-2767).

To encourage donations at this time, those who donate between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Upcoming blood drives include:

Raytown: 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Raytown Chapel United Methodist Church, 5413 Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Lee’s Summit: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Lowe’s, 1830 Chipman Road.

Blue Springs: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27, East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St.

Independence: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 27, Centerpoint Medical Center, 19600 E. 39th St.

Independence: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 29, Midwest Game Fest, 18011 Bass Pro Drive.