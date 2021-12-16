Blue Springs restaurant inspections

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Sushi Avenue: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 23. No violations found.

Schlotzsky’s: 746 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 24.

• Observed ice buildup running down the far back wall of the walk-in freezer.

• Observed knife storage holder by the sink area with accumulation of buildup.

•Observed vents above the toaster with accumulation of brown buildup and dust.

•Correct all violations by Jan. 23.

Side Pockets: 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 24.

• Cleaning, frequency and restrictions:

1. Observed buildup in floor drains near the dishwasher/

2. Floors under the bar area had accumulation of debris and black buildup.

• Observed ice buildup around the outer opening of the walk-in freezer.

• Observed ice and frost buildup along the top of the reach-in freezer.

• Observed shelled eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Corrected; eggs were placed on bottom shelf.

• All violations to be corrected by Jan. 23.

Papa John’s Pizza: 1404 W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 24.

• Observed reach-in coolers without temperature devices. Repeat. Corrected; temperature devices were placed in coolers.

• Observed accumulation of buildup on shelving in the walk-in cooler. Correct by Jan. 24.

• Observed chemical bottles without a label. Corrected; bottles were labeled.

Pizza Hut: 1626 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 24.

• Observed buildup on shelving in the walk-in cooler by the sink area.

• Observed food debris on gaskets to reach-in coolers.

• Observed pizza boxes stored on top of trash can. CORRECTED. Boxes were removed and box in contact with trash can was discarded.

• All violations to be corrected by Jan. 23.

Firehouse Bar: 1222 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 30.

• No test strips for sanitizer. Corrected; inspector provided test strips.

• Floors in the back had an accumulation of debris.

• The base of the soda gun holders was dirty.

• Bottom of the reach-in cooler on the counter had accumulation of sticky residue.

• All violations to be corrected by Jan. 29.

Momma Ann’z: 794 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 30.

• Sides of vats had accumulation of buildup. Repeat.

• Sides of reach-in freezer had accumulation of buildup.

• Front of prep table had accumulation of buildup. Repeat.

• Observed buildup under drink station.

• Top of flour and seasoning containers had accumulation of food debris.

• Floors and floor drain under sink area had accumulation of buildup.

• Vents had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Observed liquid dripping from the top of the reach-in cooler.

• All violations to be corrected by Jan. 29.