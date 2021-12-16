The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Full moon hike: 5 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Reservations are $5 for those over age 2. Call 816-325-7115. For further information, call the park naturalist, Melanie Haney, at 816-325-6254.

SATURDAY

Food pantry for vets and active-duty military: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Vets and active-duty military (including National Guard or Reserve) and their families may come for food assistance.

Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 12 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Meet birds, mammals and other creatures. No registration required. Designed for anyone 2 years or older.

Snapshots at the National WWI Museum and Memorial: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, 816-888-8100. An exhibit of more than 300 provides access to over 300 photographs taken during World War I, representing people from 30 countries and five continents as they were caught up in history. This exhibit will be at the museum through April 3. Buy tickets at https://my.theworldwar.org/8523/8687

Holiday Greenings: 10 a.m.,11:30 a.m., or 1 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. A program for anyone over the age of 12. Learn how to decorate using native plants and trees. Create a holiday swag or wreath to hang using red cedar, prairie grasses, wild nuts, berries, seed pods, bird feathers and your imagination. Register at mdc.mo.gov/events.

ONGOING

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The estate is decorated for the season. Tours provided on a walk-in basis 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is now decorated in Christmas finery, including the Victorians’ upside down Christmas tree. Tours will be available Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Oak Grove drive-thru light and music display: 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. on weekends. This display is on 20 acres of land and provides coordinated music with the lights. Admission is $20 per car on weekdays and $25 per car on weekends.

Holiday Reflections at Union Station: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Dec. 27. A holiday walk-thru village, Kansas City’s largest indoor decorated tree, sky-reaching lights, floating mirrored ornaments and the largest holiday model train layout in the Midwest. Tickets, starting at $5, can be purchased at unionstation.org