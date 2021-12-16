Community Services League Christmas store in Blue Springs

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Angels come in all shapes and sizes.

Just ask Blue Springs resident Andre' Taylor, who spent a part of his Thursday morning selecting gifts for his children at a Community Services League Christmas store at Blue Springs Assembly on Duncan Road.

"I believe in angels – there's one right there," said the single father of three, as he pointed in the direction of Melodie Chrisman, the CSL's vice president of income support. "Miss Melodie is an angel because she loves so many people and she cares about everyone.”

"It doesn't matter how old they are, how young they are, what color they are, her heart is just so full of love – she is a Christmas gift for all of us."

As Taylor and Chrisman walked among the tables filled with toys, clothing and other items donated by area businesses and individuals, Blue Springs City Council Member Jerry Kaylor, a frequent CSL volunteer, approached Chrisman for a brief, private conversation.

Kaylor then presented Taylor an envelope.

When Taylor opened it, he began to cry, as did Chrisman and Kaylor.

"Oh, my angels, you are my angels," Taylor said, as he found a crisp $100 bill in the envelope. "I never expected anything like this. My children are going to have a wonderful Christmas."

This is an annual tradition for Kaylor.

"I did not do this for any publicity …" Kaylor said. "Deb (his wife) and I are so blessed, and being here today, seeing all this love and joy, is like an early Christmas gift. Melodie, the volunteers and our community are very special."

As Taylor visits with Kaylor, Audresha Wiley and volunteer Patty Mohn look for gifts for her seven grandchildren.

"I believe in spreading love and joy, and there is a lot of love and joy here today," Wiley said. "I have known Miss Melodie and the folks at Community Services League for 16 years, and I am so blessed to have them in my life.”

"It's going to be a special Christmas for my family this year."

"It just seems a little bit bigger and better this year – but it's great every year," said CSL volunteer Jim Bozarth. "We have people who go to garage sales and buy all the Christmas bows and ornaments they can find, so we can use them in our store, and it's one of the most popular tables we have because everyone wants to wrap their presents and decorate their trees.”

"And we make sure that any toy has the right batteries, so when the children open that package, the batteries are right there and they can play with the toy Christmas morning."

"Everyone in here is our friend, and we love our our friends," Chrisman said. "We are serving 196 families and more than 1,400 individuals this year, and as I have told you many times in the past, this is my favorite day of the year."

Moments after that comment, Chrisman is given a long hug by Wiley, who exclaimed, "God bless you Miss Melodie! God bless you and everyone here. This is what Christmas is all about – love, love, love."