Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Nov. 17 

• 800 block of Kar-Sar – alarm 

• 200 block of Northeast McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident 

• 200 block of Walnut – citizen contact 

• 300 block of Walnut – citizen contact 

• 1000 block of Burr Oak – parking complaint 

• 1400 block of Hilltop – parking complaint 

• 1100 block of R.D. Mize Road – animal complaint 

• 700 block of Main Street (police headquarters) – citizen contact 

• 1100 block of McQuerry – trespassing 

Thursday, Nov. 18 

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact 

• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in report; stolen auto 

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist 

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Children’s Mercy 

• 2300 block of Hedgewood Drive – civil issue 

• 800 block of Thieme – agency assist, EMS 

• 1100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – shoplifting 

• 1100 block of Northwest Burr Oak Lane – alarm 

• 100 block of Main Street – shoplifting 