Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Pie Five Pizza Co.: 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 19.

• The following were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris:

1. Prep table in back room.

2. Drawers (inside and out) on cutting table.

3. Door gaskets, pans and door pulls on cooler drawers.

4. Dough table.

5. Interior, door handles and work surface of make tables.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floor of make line found with debris. Mold-like substance found in caulking behind three-compartment sink.

Red Robin: 18810 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 23.

• Waitress noted working with inappropriate piercings. Future violations may result in ticket being issued to employee and manager on duty.

• Observed waitress scoop ice with the glass instead of the ice scoop.

• Three managers must transfer their servsafe to an Independence food manager card and 29 employees must provide a valid food handler card to restaurant prior to Dec. 10. Failure to do so will result in removal from the schedule.

Golden Corral: 19120 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Nov. 24.

• The following were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris:

1. Top of warmer.

2, Bullnose of fryers.

3. Breading area.

4. Interior and exterior of chicken cooler.

5. Drain board of prep sink.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Debris found in front of employee restroom and walk-ins.

• Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings. Bin of brown sugar found uncovered on cook line.

• Hand sink on cook line blocked.

• Eight employees must obtain a valid food handler card by Dec. 10.