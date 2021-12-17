Bicyclist struck and killed on U.S. 40

By The Examiner staff

A bicyclist died after he was hit by a pickup truck Friday morning on U.S. 40 in western Independence.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. Friday, Independence police said, on U.S. 40 just west of Sterling Avenue. A green Ford F-150 was westbound when it hit a bicyclist who entered the roadway. The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital. The Ford driver was not injured and cooperated at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.