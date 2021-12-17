Blue Springs police reports
Friday, Dec. 3
Arrest
• 6:12 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 6:27 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Found property
• 4:05 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Hit and run
• 2:45 p.m., 400 block of N.E. 6th St.
Missing person
• 6:45 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Highland Lane
Motor vehicle accident
• 5 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy.
• 6:18 p.m., address not provided
• 11:58 p.m., address not provided
Private property tow
• 3:38 p.m., 3100 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Property damage
• 5:42 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 2:26 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 37th St. Terr.
Stealing
• 1:55 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:06 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.
Suspicious circumstances
• 1 p.m., 500 block of N.E. 2nd St.
• 1:13 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 12th St.
Verbal disturbance
• 10:07 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
• 4:08 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Garrett Dr.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Animal bite
• 1:30 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Richard Dr.
Fire EMS assist
• 10:20 p.m., 1100 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Hit and run
• 2:58 p.m., Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 8:47 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:42 p.m., Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 5:04 p.m., N.E. Duncan Road and N.E. 20th St.
Physical disturbance
• 3:13 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
• 5:42 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 7:58 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 5th St.
Stealing
• 7 p.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Suicidal subject
• 5:14 p.m., 1600 block of S.W. Cherokee Strip
Trespass
• 5:49 p.m., 600 block of S.W. U.S. 40
Warrant
• 5:14 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7