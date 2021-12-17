Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Friday, Dec. 3 

Arrest 

• 6:12 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 6:27 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Found property 

• 4:05 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

Hit and run 

• 2:45 p.m., 400 block of N.E. 6th St. 

Missing person 

• 6:45 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Highland Lane 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 5 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy. 

• 6:18 p.m., address not provided 

• 11:58 p.m., address not provided 

Private property tow 

• 3:38 p.m., 3100 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Property damage 

• 5:42 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 2:26 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 37th St. Terr. 

Stealing 

• 1:55 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 4:06 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.  

Suspicious circumstances 

• 1 p.m., 500 block of N.E. 2nd St. 

• 1:13 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 12th St. 

Verbal disturbance 

• 10:07 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.  

• 4:08 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Garrett Dr.  

Saturday, Dec. 4 

Animal bite 

• 1:30 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Richard Dr. 

Fire EMS assist 

• 10:20 p.m., 1100 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Hit and run 

• 2:58 p.m., Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 8:47 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:42 p.m., Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 5:04 p.m., N.E. Duncan Road and N.E. 20th St. 

Physical disturbance 

• 3:13 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

• 5:42 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 7:58 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 5th St.  

Stealing 

• 7 p.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.  

Suicidal subject 

• 5:14 p.m., 1600 block of S.W. Cherokee Strip 

Trespass 

• 5:49 p.m., 600 block of S.W. U.S. 40 

Warrant 

• 5:14 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7 