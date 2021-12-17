Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Food pantry for vets and active-duty military: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Vets and active-duty military – including National Guard or Reserve – and their families, may come for food assistance.

Snapshots at the National WWI Museum and Memorial: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, 816-888-8100. An exhibit with more than 300 photographs taken during World War I, representing people from 30 countries. Runs through April 3. Buy tickets at https://my.theworldwar.org/8523/8687

Full moon hike: 5 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Reservations are $5 per person over the age of 2. Call 816-325-7115. For further information, call the park naturalist, Melanie Haney, at 816-325-6254.

MONDAY

Chiefs blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. University Health Lakewood Medical Center, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and use group code KM. Each donor will receive a customized Chiefs’ blood donor T-shirt.

HOLIDAY EVENTS:

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The Bingham-Waggoner estate is decorated for the season through December 30. The estate will be closed Dec. 23 through 25. Walk-in tours Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is now decorated in Christmas finery, including the Victorians’ upside down Christmas tree. The decorations will remain until Dec. 30. Tours will be available Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. The mansion will be closed Dec. 23 to 25 for the holidays. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., through December 31, at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. This is a free, drive-thru Christmas event. For further information, call 816-503-4800.