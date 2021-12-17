'Danger is real' from renewed COVID surge, health officials stress

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Metro area public health directors and hospital administrators are urging citizens to take steps to “bend the curve” and ease COVID-19 case rates and the rising strain on area hospitals.

“We set ourselves for danger, and that danger is real, it's present, and it's at our doorstep,” said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer of KU Health. “We're right back where we were last fall and on our way to where we were last winter.”

In a virtual conference Friday morning hosted by the University of Kansas Health System, several leaders described straining capacity, tired staffs and surging rates in recent weeks of COVID-19 patients in their hospital systems, with an overwhelming majority of them, especially acute patients, being unvaccinated people, and how that strain also affects serious non-covid patients.

Stites said Missouri and Kansas have areas with transmission as high as ever during the pandemic, due plenty of still-unvaccinated people, less masking and people being inside more than in colder weather.

And the omicron variant, which early research suggests could spread faster than delta, hasn't yet taken hold in the metro area.

Even if omicron doesn't always appear as serious as earlier strains, with the high transmission risks and waning hospital capacity and tired medical staff, Stites said, “this is a tornado warning to our community. If we don't try to bend the curve, the curve's going to bend us.”

Stites worries that far too many people don't respect how severe the situation could be, and how it could affect other venues of life that people have worked hard to reopen during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to get you scared straight,” he said, “because right now we're not seeing it.”

The hospitals' capacity isn't predicated simply on beds available, but also available staff to care for patients due to shortages, and that capacity can affect care for all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

“When we're out of beds, we're not just out of beds for COVID,” Stites said. “We can't just make more beds. If you have COVID-19 and you can’t get care or if you don’t have COVID-19 and you can’t get care, those are both bad outcomes.”

“This is another challenging situation for our hospitals. We must do whatever we can to keep ourselves, our families and communities healthy,” Andrew Warlen, director of the Platte County Health Department (and earlier, the Independence Health Department), said in a release from the Mid-America Regional Council on behalf of metro area public health directors. “Thankfully, we know what stops the spread of COVID-19 – getting vaccinated and getting your booster, wearing a mask, staying away from crowds, washing hands frequently and staying home if sick. These are steps we can all take to help ensure hospital beds are available to those who need them.”

Kim Magow, the chief medical officer of HCA Midwest, which includes Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, said during the conference their hospitals have more than tripled their volume of COVID-19 in recent weeks, and the “vast majority of patients that we have are initial infections.”

Magow also stressed that she's seeing more younger adults, particularly pregnant women, needing more acute care if they get COVID, and “pregnant woman can and should be vaccinated.”

Those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine include anyone age 5 and older. Boosters are approved for persons age 16 and older six months after the last dose of their primary series of either Pfizer or Moderna. For those age 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health directors recommend a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least two months after the first dose.

Stites said he understands people are tired of COVID, but medical personnel are equally tired, and people dropping precautions simply from covid weariness simply makes it worse for those in hospitals.

“All of us want to let our guard down and have fun,” he said, “but this is not that time, and this is not that place. Our community is at risk.”