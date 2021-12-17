Utility workers end two-month strike

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Dec. 13-18, 1971:

• “UTILITY WORKERS ON JOBS” – All Independence Power and Light Dept. employes reported back to work this morning. The approximately 120 striking employes, who walked off their jobs Oct. 22, voted Wednesday to return to their jobs, Charles Jones, business agent for Local 53 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said.

Jones said a vote held at the union hall Wednesday afternoon was almost unanimous to return to work. He said he would meet Monday with power and light officials to set up another negotiating session.

The city had threatened the workers with firing and termination of benefits unless they returned to their jobs Monday.

• “STATE FUND PAYMENT TO SCHOOLS” – Independence School District teachers and other employes can look forward to their first pay checks in two months on Dec. 23.

The school district Friday received the December state foundation payment in the amount of $1,110,390, which is 20.38 per cent of the entitlement.

Independence teachers received their last pay checks on Oct. 23, before schools were closed Nov. 1 for two weeks. Schools were reopened Nov. 15, and the payments will include a month and half of pay.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Dec. 12-17, 1921:

• “BOOZE ARRESTS PULLED” – The largest raid carried on in Independence for some time by officers hunting for booze was made yesterday afternoon by deputy county marshals and federal officers.

The Stirling Hotel, 113-15 South Liberty Street, a rooming house at 131 East Lexington street and Dal’s Auto park on East Lexington street were raided and five arrests were made. The officers reported that two gallons of whiskey were taken at the hotel, a large number of bottles were found at the rooming house and some whiskey was taken at the auto park.

Government men and county marshals have been working on the situation here for some time. N.A. Harris, chief of police, says he found some time ago it was impossible for police officers here to get the evidence required for arrests and conviction since all local men were too well-known. He said his force was too small to enable him to watch suspected places closely enough.

As a last measure he went to Kansas City, he says, and asked that federal agents be sent here, but the men sent down were too well-known to bootleggers to get anything. He then asked that some stranger be sent here who could “pull the rube act.”

• “CHRISTMAS AT McCUNE” – The boys at the Jackson County McCune Home are to be given a real Christmas and are to have the things that other boys have at Christmas time. The Triangle Club of Kansas City has the matter in hand and is making the preparations.

A stage setting representing the McCune Home is being arranged. There will be a large chimney and Santa Claus will parade about with his pack of presents.

Every boy of the school will get one present from the Triangle Club and also will hang up his stockings in the cottage in which he is quartered. Judge Porterfield will grant paroles as gifts to fifteen boys having a high number of merits and low number of demerits.

• “IF YOU MUST HAVE HOME BREW” – Judge A.P. Fonda has a recipe for home brew in which he says the federal authorities will not object, and if one must have something to drink the judge suggests that he try some of this in place of the rotten varieties now running people temporarily crazy and in many cases permanently blind.

This is the judge’s recipe: Follow a bull frog three miles some morning when he is taking his daily exercise and pick up the hops, add 10 gallons of tan bark to the hops, also a bar of homemade soap and 5 pounds of shellac. Boil the mixture 36 hours, keeping it well stirred, then strain it through the sock of an I.W.W. to keep it from working. Add one grasshopper to each pint to give it the kick.