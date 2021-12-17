Independence man charged in fatal shooting

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man has been charged in last weekend's shooting death of a Lee's Summit teen in Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Elijah Soliz, 19, with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of the teen, identified by family as 16-year-old Avonte George, a high school junior who had been visiting the home.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Westwood Drive, a residential area north of Truman Road between Noland and Lee's Summit roads. According to police, officers and EMS personnel found George inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head. Several other people were inside or just outside the home. George was pronounced dead at the hospital about three hours later.

According to police, Soliz told investigators he had accidentally shot George, his best friend, with a friend's gun, a .22 caliber pistol. Soliz said he picked up the gun from a coffee table and it dropped, while trying to put it away in a closet, and when he caught the gun it went off.

A witness told police Soliz had pointed the gun at the victim's head for 30 to 45 seconds before the gun fired, but Soliz and another person had been “messing” with the gun, and Soliz tried to release the hammer when it slipped off his thumb and the pistol went off. The witness said he didn't believe the shooting was intentional.

Prosecutors requested a $10,000 secured bond for Soliz.