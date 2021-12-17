Independence Rotary honors two from William Chrisman High School

By The Examiner staff

Independence Rotary has selected Brennah Marie-Rose Guinn and Javier Ortiz-Merino as the Students of the Month for William Chrisman High School.

Brennah has participated in many activities during high school, including the color guard, the dance team, the student council, photography club, debate, the Youth Advisory Council, the robotics team, the National Honor Society, and the ACE club. Outside of school, Brennah has also participated in the Independence Youth Court and has been an altar server at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.

Brennah plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City next fall and law school thereafter. She hopes to continue her photography business in her spare time.

Brennah is the daughter of Jema Guinn and Arthur Dunham.

Javier has participated in the soccer team while in high school and has been a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. When not at school, Javier has worked at Discount Tire and has participated in soccer training at the BVB International Academy soccer club.

Javier hopes to study criminal justice in college and is considering attending UMKC, William Jewell College or Missouri State University

Javier is the son of Vilma Merino.