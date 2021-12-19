Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Dec. 20.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Battered tilapia, spinach, sweet potato, tropical fruit mix, whole grain bread, oatmeal and raisin cookie.

• Tuesday: Beef-mac casserole, green beans, vanilla wafer and banana pudding, multigrain bread.

• Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, whole grain bun.

• Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, broccoli, cherry cobbler, wheat dinner roll.

• Friday: Closed for Christmas Eve.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Beef tips with peppers and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh apple.

• Tuesday: Barbecued chicken breast sandwich, baked yams, chuckwagon corn, tropical fruit cup.

• Wednesday: Shrimp and grits, Normandy vegetables, biscuit, diced peaches.

• Thursday: Brunch is served at 11 a.m. You must register in advance for this meal: Breakfast pie, spring mix with tomatoes, pickled beets, fresh orange.

• Friday: Closed for Christmas Eve.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Smothered burgers, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Golden chicken Divan, buttered noodles, dessert.

• Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, spiced peaches, dessert.

• Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Closed for Christmas Eve.