Sign up for fly-tying class

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free, online fly-tying classes next month. The deadline to register is Dec. 30.

The classes will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31.

Participants will learn how to twine a hook with thread, hackles, feathers and fur. The lures are effective for catching trout, bass and other fish.

Participants will need to obtain a number of tools and materials before classes begin, including a common vice, a thread bobbin and black tying thread. The Department of Conservation will also send information and a packet of some materials to participants before the class.

The Department of Conservation says the class is popular and that its important to sign up soon to give the department time to send materials before the first class. To sign up, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZtK.

– Submitted to The Examiner