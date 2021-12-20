Community calendar

The Examiner

BLOOD DRIVES

The Red Cross reports that the blood supply in our area is very low. If you are interested in donating blood, schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app., visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROS (1-800-733-2767). Those who donate by Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Upcoming blood drives include:

• 1 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Raytown Chapel United Methodist Church, 5413 Blue Ridge Cutoff.

•10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lowe’s, 1830 Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit.

TODAY

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Get whole body benefits from a fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. A combo dance-exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneakers and daily drop ins only. Drop ins $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The estate is decorated for the season. Tours provided on a walk-in basis 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is now decorated in Christmas finery, including the Victorians’ upside down Christmas tree. Tours will be available Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas light display. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Oak Grove drive-thru light and music display: 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. on weekends. This display is on 20 acres of land and provides coordinated music with the lights. Admission is $20 per car on weekdays and $25 per car on weekends.