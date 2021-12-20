Consecutive life sentences in fatal stabbing

By The Examiner staff

A Jackson County judge has sentenced a Pleasant Hill man to consecutive life sentences for a May 2018 fatal stabbing alongside a Lee’s Summit highway.

In August, a jury found Nicholas Webb, 61, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for stabbing 23-year-old Cody Harter of St. Joseph in a case of road rage along northbound Missouri 291 near where it merges with Interstate-470.

The judge sentenced Webb on Friday.

The stabbing happened the evening of May 5, 2018. According to court documents, officers were sent to the area of I-470 and Colbern Road on reports of a wreck and several reports of a man on the ground, bleeding. They found Harter face down, dead with 4-inch-deep wound in his heart. Harter’s vehicle was at the scene.

Witnesses and surveillance video of both Webb and Harter's vehicles led police to the suspect, who police learned was arrested later that evening in Liberty on charges of drug possession and driving under the influence. Webb was arrested at his home four days later.

Webb’s previously served a prison sentence for another murder years ago.