Independence man pleads guilty to string of bank robberies

Karl Zinke

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

An Independence man is to spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to three bank robberies over the course of a month in 2019.

Hubert J. Holmes, 61, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Kansas City to one count of armed bank robbery and two counts of bank robbery.

As part of his plea deal, he will spend 10 to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Sentencing will come at a later date.

Holmes admitted to robbing three banks in May and June of 2019 in Lee’s Summit, Kansas City and Odessa. He was also indicted in a bank robbery in North Kansas City in December 2018 but did not plead guilty to that, though it was part of the plea deal.

Holmes was on federal supervised release following a prior felony conviction for bank robbery at the time of these robberies.

He admitted to using a gun to take $13,243 from the Summit Ridge Credit Union in Lee’s Summit on May 21, 2019. He showed a teller a silver handgun after demanding money. While fleeing, Holmes dropped more than $7,000 that was later recovered.

He then robbed a Central Bank of the Midwest branch on Wornall Road in Kansas City on June 7, 2019. He left with $1,094 after demanding money from the teller. Investigators matched a fingerprint at the robbery to Holmes.

Holmes also admitted to robbing the Bank of Odessa on June 20, 2019, taking $3,099 after demanding a teller open the drawer. He was arrested soon after the Odessa robbery after police watched his home and saw him driving the same minivan – a blue Crysler – that video surveillance showed him getting into after the Lee’s Summit robbery.

Police found a large sum of money in his pocket, including bait bills – bills with known serial numbers for police to track – taken during the robbery.The passenger, who matched the description of a get-away driver in the Odessa robbery, had more than $400 in his pockets, and police discovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the car.