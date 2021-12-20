Library branches close for the holidays

By The Examiner staff

Local libraries will close for the holidays.

• Mid-Continent Public Library branches will be closed all day on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.

The libraries will also close early, at 5 p.m., on New Year’s Eve and will remail closed throughout New Year’s Day.

Branches normally open on Sundays will be open for the Sunday after each holiday.

• The Kansas City Public Library branches will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the Sunday after Christmas. Those libraries will also be closed on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the Sunday after New Year's Day.