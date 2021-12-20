Police rule out foul play in two Independence deaths

By The Examiner staff

Independence police say a death investigation involving two people Sunday afternoon does not appear to be a case of foul play, and the case has been sent to the Jackson County medical examiner.

Officers were sent about 4 p.m. on a medical call in the 1400 block of South Baker Drive, a townhouse complex between Truman Road and Walnut Street and east of Noland Road. They fund two young adults dead inside a home – one male and one female. Two young children found at the scene are safe and with family, police said.

Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, then released information Sunday evening that there “no apparent foul play.”