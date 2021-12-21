Blue Springs police reports
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arrest
• 12:53 p.m., 21200 E. Valley View Road
Assist other agency
• 1:11 p.m., Address not provided
Check welfare
• 9:25 p.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40
Driving while intoxicated
• 12:49 p.m., 21200 block of E. Valley View Road
Ex parte service
• 12:26 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Hit and run
• 1:03 p.m., 4400 block of N.W. Valley View Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:43 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road at N.W. Valley View Road
Property damage
• 12 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Brookwood Ct.
Stealing
• 11:58 a.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 1:55 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 7 p.m., 100 block of S.W. 9th St.
Monday, Dec. 6
Assault
• 12:20 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Child custody
• 1 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Fire EMS assist
• 5 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Clark Road
Fraud
• 1:07 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 6:10 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Tequesta Lane
Intoxicated subject
• 1:38 a.m., Address not provided
Missing person
• 2:58 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. 23rd St.
Physical disturbance
• 10:54 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.
Stealing
• 12:33 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 1:48 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 1:52 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 10 p.m., 100 block of N. 1st St.
Suicidal subject
• 4:25 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Scenic Dr.
• 9 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Fifth St.
Threats
• 12:17 p.m., 2100 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Verbal disturbance
• 8:05 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Warrant
• 6:40 p.m., Address not provided