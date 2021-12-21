Blue Springs police reports

Sunday, Dec. 5 

Arrest 

• 12:53 p.m., 21200 E. Valley View Road 

Assist other agency 

• 1:11 p.m., Address not provided 

Check welfare 

• 9:25 p.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40 

Driving while intoxicated 

• 12:49 p.m., 21200 block of E. Valley View Road 

Ex parte service 

• 12:26 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

Hit and run 

• 1:03 p.m., 4400 block of N.W. Valley View Road 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7:43 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road at N.W. Valley View Road 

Property damage 

• 12 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Brookwood Ct. 

Stealing 

• 11:58 a.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 1:55 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

• 7 p.m., 100 block of S.W. 9th St.  

Monday, Dec. 6 

Assault 

• 12:20 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Child custody 

• 1 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Fire EMS assist 

• 5 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Clark Road 

Fraud 

• 1:07 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 6:10 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Tequesta Lane 

Intoxicated subject 

• 1:38 a.m., Address not provided 

Missing person 

• 2:58 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. 23rd St. 

Physical disturbance 

• 10:54 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Sunset Ave. 

Stealing 

• 12:33 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 1:48 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 1:52 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 10 p.m., 100 block of N. 1st St. 

Suicidal subject 

• 4:25 a.m., 1200 block of S.E. Scenic Dr.  

• 9 a.m., 300 block of S.W. Fifth St. 

Threats 

• 12:17 p.m., 2100 block of N.W. Vesper St. 

Verbal disturbance 

• 8:05 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Warrant 

• 6:40 p.m., Address not provided 