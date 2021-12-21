Community calendar

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lowe’s, 1830 Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app., visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROS (1-800-733-2767). To encourage donations at this time, persons who donate by Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Noon Yoga: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Bring a mat and water. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is decorated in Christmas finery, including the Victorians’ upside down Christmas tree. The decorations will remain until Dec. 30. (Closed Dec. 23-35.) Tours will be available Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. The Bingham-Waggoner estate is decorated for the season through Dec. 30. (Closed Dec. 23-25.) Walk-in tours provided on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31 at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. This is a free, drive-thru Christmas event. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Holiday Reflections at Union Station: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Dec. 27. Kansas City’s largest indoor decorated tree, with floating mirrored ornaments and the largest holiday model train layout in the Midwest. Tickets are as low as $5 and can be purchased at unionstation.org

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Ornaments: 10 a.m. to 7p.m., Mondays through Saturdays and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays until Jan.3, in the atrium at Crown Center. View 41 years of the Kansas City Mayors’ Christmas ornaments. This display is free and include all the ornaments that have been sold since 1981 to raise money for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. For more information, call 816-274-844.

Winter Magic Drive-Thru Christmas Lights: 5:30 to 10 p.m., every night until Jan. 2, 8400 Blue River Road, (near the KC Zoo). This drive-thru is a fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital and offers 1 mile of magical Christmas lights. Tickets can be purchased at www.WinterMagicKC.com! There will be food trucks in the area including Cowtown Mini Donuts and 2Hot2Handle BBQ. For more information, call 816-470-0398.