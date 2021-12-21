With the holiday, no Friday or Saturday papers

By The Examiner staff

The Examiner on Thursday will include the feature section that normally comes in Saturday’s paper, along with the weekly TV listings.

So we can allow our employees to enjoy the holidays, there will be no papers on Friday or Saturday. The next paper to be delivered will be next Tuesday.

Our readers are invited to read news, sports and feature stories on our website at www.examiner.net, as well as on our app and in our morning email newsletter.