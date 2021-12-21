Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Autentico California Taco: 19520 E. U.S. 40, inspected Nov. 24.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink.

• Flat area around soda nozzles noted not being kept clean.

Players Club: 1501 S. Noland Road, inspected Dec. 2.

• Prep cooler inner lid dirty with buildup and grime.

Hereford House: 19721 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Dec. 16.

• Waitress noted working with inappropriate facial piercing. Future violations will result in tickets being issued.

• Women’s and men’s toilet room must have covered receptacle.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Trim bead on FRPO across from dry stock found to be broken.

• Interior of ice maker found with a mold-like substance.

• Toilet tissue noted not in dispensers in employee restrooms.

• A list of employees and their food handler cards must be emailed to the health inspector by Jan. 7.