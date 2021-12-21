Jackson County finds funds for Arrowhead in World Cup bid

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson County intends to free up money for improvements to Arrowhead Stadium as part of Kansas City’s bid to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

That event would bring thousands of fans and, advocates say, $500 million to the region’s economy.

County legislators last week passed a resolution in favor of refinancing Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums bonds in early 2022. That’s a $13 million step toward Kansas City’s overall bid to FIFA, soccer’s governing body, which is expected to select host cities sometime in the second half of 2022.

The plan “takes advantage of these historically low rates at the present time by locking in savings that may not exist a year from now, two years and certainly not three years from now,” Michael Short, a managing director of Stifel Institutional, told legislators earlier this month.

County Legislators said the $13 million would likely be the county’s only contribution toward the overall amount – at least $40 million, officials said – to get ready for the World Cup. Other local governments, the legislatures in Missouri and Kansas and private entities are being ask to consider kicking in as well.

“Most likely we would not spend any more money. ... Right now we're giving them the commitment of the $13 million, with the blessing of the teams,” said Legislature Chair Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City.

The World Cup – the world championship of men’s soccer, held every four years – is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. Eleven American cities along with two cities in Canada and three in Mexico will have matches. Seventeen U.S. cities – Seattle to Miami, Boston to L.A. – are in the running. Canada and Mexico get 10 matches each, and the U.S. gets 60, including the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

Jackson County voters in 2006 approved bonds, paid for by a three-eighths-cent sales tax, to renovate the stadiums and lock the Chiefs and Royals into 25-year leases.

Now the county, like many homeowners, is taking advantage of historically low interest rates to refinance its debt. And like a homeowner, it has three options:

• Lower the payment, as the county did in 2014 when it refinanced the 2006 bonds. The savings of $2 million a year have, under bond rules, gone to stadium improvements.

• Shorten the duration of payments.

• Take cash up front. That’s what the county is doing. The payments would stay the same and still run until the end of 2031. The upfront $13 million would go toward work needed to get Arrowhead ready for the World Cup.

Officials said the Chiefs and Royals are generally on board with the idea. Usually, a dollar for Arrowhead is matched by a dollar for Kauffman, but officials said the Royals are OK with this arrangement given the overall benefit to the community.

If Kansas City doesn’t make the cut, the $13 million could go for other needed work at the Truman Sports Complex – with the even split for the teams.

“I just don't see how we lose,” said Legislator Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit.

The county would not take on new debt, and Short said the move would not affect the county’s bond rating, which determines rates at which the county borrows money. The lower the rate, the further the taxpayer’s dollar goes.

“Jackson County has a Aa1 rating,” he said. “It doesn't get much better than that.”