Independence Rotary honors two seniors at Truman High School

By The Examiner staff

Griffen Hernandez and Taylor Herrick have been named the Rotary Students of the Month at Truman High School.

Griffen has played basketball during all four years of high school, playing on the varsity team at Truman for three years. He was also involved in the True Cru (a spirit club), and the multimedia club. He was an athletic office aid and was also an A+ student.

In addition to his activities at Truman, Griffen has also served as a BVAC referee for soccer, basketball and baseball. He played AAV basketball, participated in Project Shine, and worked for the school district on a paint crew.

Griffen plans to play basketball after high school. He also hopes to pursue a degree in aviation engineering.

Griffen is the son of Christina Hernandez.

Taylor Herrick has participated in the Truman student council, Tru Cru (a spirit club), soccer, track, and cheerleading (varsity all 4 years). Taylor served as captain of the championship cheerleading squad. She also participated in Truman Athletic Leaders, and Relay for Life. Taylor has worked for the Independence School District doing painting.

Taylor plans to attend Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in business.

Taylor’s parents are Brent Herrick and Damon Herrick.