Appellate courts play a crucial role in the legal system

Ken Garten

Legal perspectives

Lawyers are guided by, read and study many sources of law.

There are federal statutes passed by Congress, state statutes enacted by state legislatures, and ordinances of municipalities and counties.

There are regulations passed by state and federal administrative agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Department of Natural Resources.

And there are state and federal cases, known as the common law – court-made law.

Cases that make up the common law are a big part of it. But the cases we read, cite and rely on generally don’t come from decisions made at the state and federal courthouses by trial judges.

By and large, the cases to which I refer are appellate cases, where courts of appeals render decisions and opinions following an appeal of a case that was originally determined by a trial judge at the local state or federal courthouse.

Appeals that result in written opinions that go on the books to become part of the common law arise when a case is determined at the trial court level – the circuit court in the Missouri state judicial system, and the district court at the federal level – and one side or the other, and sometimes both sides, contend the trial court erred in some material way that affected the outcome of the case, and ask for relief on appeal to correct the error, usually seeking a new trial, or an outright reversal of the result, depending on the circumstances.

An appeal to the Court of Appeals is a monumental undertaking. I have handled about seven appeals in my 36 years of practice, or about one every five years on average. That is, by the way, seven more appeals than a majority of lawyers will handle in their careers. Most lawyers just don’t do them, and a small handful of lawyers, well, that’s all they do.

But me, I’m one of those lawyers who, when I win a big and challenging case, the other side is so disgusted with losing to a simple country lawyer like me, that they appeal.

And so back to the Court of Appeals I go.

Oh joy.

I say this because an appeal is an enormous amount of work. And the work is so dry that appeals will never be portrayed as some dramatic undertaking in a movie or television show.

In an appeal, the court does not hear evidence or witnesses. Instead, an appellate decision is based upon a review of the record of the trial court, consisting of a transcript of the proceedings in the trial court, where the court reporter types up in verbatim form everything that was said, argued, asked and answered in the trial court; and all of the filings, pleadings, motions and suggestions that were filed.

Then, each side submits a written brief, a mini-novel of some 25-50 pages, give or take, setting forth their legal position to the Court of Appeals in an attempt to have the Court of Appeals overturn the result.

The whole process takes some months to conclude, resulting in a written decision of the Court of Appeals, commonly called an opinion, that goes on the books as precedent for lawyers to research, study and cite in similar cases in the future.

Some things one should always keep in mind about appeals.

A party can only obtain relief on appeal from an unhappy result at the trial court level when one convinces the Court of Appeals that the trial court committed an error in a ruling or other action that materially affected the outcome of the case.

What this means is that the party seeking relief on appeal must have requested and asked the trial court to do something it refused to do, or requested and asked the court not to do something it did anyway, like sustaining or overruling an objection to certain evidence, giving instructions of law to the jury that the party disagrees with and objects to, or granting or overruling motions that one party or the other disagrees with.

When I was young and less experienced, I was usually too mortified and inexperienced to constantly push trial judges to rule on matters so that the issue could be preserved on appeal. After my first appeal or two of cases I had tried, I learned that trial judges try not to rule on controversial issues and claims if they don’t have to so as to eliminate the likelihood of success on appeal.

I came to learn that part of the job of a trial lawyer is to make a good record for appeal, by constantly objecting to matters that are adverse, and pushing the judge to issue a ruling – even if it goes against you – so that it can be preserved as a matter of appeal.

Judges often get a sense of this, and more than once I’ve seen the proclivities and rulings of a trial judge turn in my favor once it became apparent that I was not just trying to win the case at trial, but was also angling for a record on appeal.

It’s just one of those little things you learn with years of practice.

Sometimes it helps. And sometimes it doesn’t. And sometimes, you have to appeal.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.