Blue Springs Police organize a hot meal for Christmas

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Smiles, hugs and the holiday aroma of turkey and dressing filled the entryway of the Welcome Inn in Blue Springs Tuesday night as members of the Blue Springs Police Department served 250 meals to residents and others in need.

“I wish I could tell you what this means to me,” said Shirley Martinez, who lives at the motel with her husband Ignacio, “but I don’t have the words.

“This is the first hot meal I’ve had in a long time, and it’s even more special because it comes during Christmas. I don’t know whose idea this was, but I want to thank them. God bless them, because we all need a hot meal at this time of the year.”

Blue Springs City Council Member Jerry Kaylor used a holiday metaphor to credit those who began this tradition.

“It’s like a pie, with several pieces, and several pieces of pie made this event happen,” said Kaylor, who visited with residents and police officers during the event.

“I don’t think you could credit any one person. A lot of people made this happen, and you can see by the smiles on the faces of everyone here, it’s a great idea.”

The event organizer is Quentin Kearney, who worked with Blue Springs Officer Doug Heishman and Sgt. Brandon Clayton, along with Bobby Hines from Sandy’s Restaurant in Blue Springs to make it all happen.

“It was really Doug and Brandon’s idea, and we got Sandy’s on board and then received volunteer help, and we all think this will become an annual Christmas event,” Kearney said.

Added Heishman, “A lot of us came up with the idea, and we worked with Quentin and some volunteers and by the looks on everyone’s face, it’s a big success.”

Clayton pointed out that it might be the one hot meal the residents get this month.

“They have microwaves and toaster ovens, but that can’t cook a meal like this,” Clayton said. “It just makes you feel good to watch everyone eat their meal, enjoy themselves and have some holiday spirit.”

It was a special night for Greg White, a resident who is recently divorced.

“I won’t be with my son this Christmas, and that is so hard,” White said. “It didn’t even feel like Christmas for me until tonight. This might seem like a small act of kindness to everyone who is helping, but this is a big deal to me and everyone who lives here.”

“It’s amazing, just amazing.”

As she waited in line for a plate of food, Mary Lienhard nodded in agreement.

“It hasn’t seemed like Christmas until tonight,” Lienhard said. “This gets us out of rooms, kind of makes us come downstairs and talk with other people, and before long you’re eating great food and celebrating the holidays.”

“It gets pretty depressing when you spend all your time in a room, and this is the best night of the season for me.”