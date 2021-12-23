Blue Springs police reports
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Ex parte service
• 2:37 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Found property
• 2:22 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Fraud
• 10:30 a.m., 2100 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Harassment
• 8 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Cedar Ct.
Missing person
• 12:20 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. 23rd St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 5:09 p.m., address not provided
Property damage
• 8:15 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Stealing
• 11:40 a.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 12 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 3:41 p.m., 600 block of S.W. U.S. 40
• 6:30 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 8:09 p.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 10 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Trespass
• 7 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Warrant
• 10:19 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Arrest
• 5:25 p.m., 18900 block of E. U.S. 40
Assault
• 5:14 p.m., 18900 block of E. U.S. 40
Found property
• 6:34 p.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 5:14 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 5:39 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road at N.W. Kingsridge Dr.
Narcotics
• 3:09 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
Stealing
• 8:10 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Wimbleton Ct.
• 10:12 a.m., 2200 block of S.W. 8th Terrace Ct.
• 10:55 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 1 p.m., 1400 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 2:34 p.m., 19000 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 9:42 p.m., 19800 block of E. Jackson Dr.
Suspicious circumstances
• 8:44 p.m., S.W. Luttrell Road at S.W. Azure Ave.
Trespass
• 10:37 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
• 11:46 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.