Community calendar

CLOSINGS

The Grain Valley Community Center is closed Dec. 23-25.

The Truman Memorial Building closes at 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

All Sermon Center programs are canceled for Dec. 23 except for the Tai Chi class at 7 p.m.

Bingham-Waggoner Estate, decorated for the season, is closed Dec. 23-25. It reopens for walk-in holiday tours Dec. 26 (1 to 4 p.m.) and Dec. 30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and then closes again until spring. It’s at 313 W. Pacific Ave., Independence. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Vaile Mansion, decorated for the season, is closed Dec. 23-25. It reopens for tours Dec. 26 (1 to 4 p.m.) and Dec. 30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and then closes again until spring. It’s at 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Mid-Continent Public Library branches are closed Dec. 24-25.

Kansas City Public Library branches are closed Dec. 24-26.

Many municipal offices and buildings will be closed Dec. 24 for the Christmas holiday.

THURSDAY

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m. Work at beginning level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction to help learn the form on a deeper level. Month sessions $20 to $25 and drop ins $5.

MONDAY

Red Cross blood drives:

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St., Blue Springs.

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Centerpointe Medical Center, 19600 E. 39th St, Independence.

Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app., visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROS (1-800-733-2767).

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas event. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Holiday Reflections at Union Station: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Dec. 27. A holiday walk-thru village, Kansas City’s largest indoor decorated tree and the largest holiday model train layout in the Midwest. Tickets are as low as $5 and can be purchased at unionstation.org

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Ornaments: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays until Jan.3, in the atrium at Crown Center. It’s free. View 41 years of the Kansas City Mayors’ Christmas ornaments. For more information, call 816-274-844.

Winter Magic Drive-Thru Christmas Lights: 5:30 to 10 p.m., every night until Jan. 2, 8400 Blue River Road (near the zoo). A fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital. One mile of Christmas lights. Tickets can be purchased at www.WinterMagicKC.com! There will be food trucks in the area. For more information, call 816-470-0398.