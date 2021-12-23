Is city ready for liquor-by-the-drink?

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Dec. 20-25, 1971:

• “BLUE SPRINGS WILL VOTE ON LIQUOR-BY-THE-DRINK" – A special election Thursday, Jan. 23, will give residents an opportunity to vote on whether sale of liquor-by-the-drink shall be legal.

Julius Oswald, an attorney who filed the petition requesting the election, said he believed Blue Springs was losing business.

“Surveys show that about 80 per cent of the population drinks liquor at some time or other,” he said, “and that the great majority of those who have only one drink a day prefer that just before a meal. I think we’re losing a lot of money here, because many people are going elsewhere to eat so they can get a drink with their meals.”

• “CIGARETTE TAX HIKE NOT POPULAR WITH SMOKERS” – Most smokers aren’t too happy with the county court’s decision to increase the tax on cigarettes four cents a pack, but they feel there’s not much that can be done about it, other than buying cigarettes elsewhere, according to an Examiner survey.

The county court authorized the increase, effective Jan. 1, with the expected $2.6 million to be derived to go solely to the county’s juvenile services program.

Mrs. Jesse F. Bentley, “My husband and I both smoke, and this will make it a lot more expensive. I’d even consider quitting, or getting cigarettes elsewhere,”

Daniel J. Meyer: “I do think it’s an excessive tax. I’d almost be tempted to quit again.” On the distribution of the money, Meyer said, “If the money is used for what they say it will be used for, I guess it’s a good thing. But a lot of times it doesn’t happen that way.”

• “HUGS, KISSES BURY GI’S RETURNING FROM VIETNAM” – It’s good to be home from Vietnam any time, but doubly so at Christmas.

Eight Independence GI’s, part of a plane-load of servicemen from the general area making the last leg of a flight from Southeast Asia, swept into Municipal Airport from Chicago Tuesday night.

The Independence men were sponsored by the Independence Jaycees, who collected funds in a variety of ways, including standing in the middle of busy intersections for two Saturdays.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Dec. 19-24, 1921:

• “CUTTING OFF WAR TAX” – The public will save approximately $1,500,000 a month as a result of the elimination of the war tax on express shipments, according to L.P. Totty, local agent for the American Railway Express company. Mr. Totty said that this announcement has been made by George C. Taylor, president of the company.

“The Revenue Act of 1921” eliminates the War Tax of one cent on every twenty cents and fractions thereof in transportation charges on express shipments. The average transportation charge for each express shipment was approximately $1.50 and the average War Tax was eight cents. The elimination of the tax, therefore, Mr. Taylor states, should have a tendency to stimulate business and thereby accelerate the rapidly improving conditions throughout the entire country.

• “DELIVER MAIL ON SUNDAY” – On Christmas Day – Sunday – the Post Office will be open from 8 to 12. There will be one full delivery of mail by city carriers; the parcel post carriers will continue to deliver until every package is out; the rural carriers will make their regular trips on that day.

Monday will be observed as a holiday. The Post Office will be open from 10 to 12. There will be no delivery by city or rural carriers.

The local Post Office is “enjoying the heaviest Christmas trade” in its history, said Postmaster C.W. Brady.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – Lighted candles will not be used in the White House during the Christmas festivities. It was announced a day or two ago that they would be so used, but the announcement brought a protest from organizations of the insurance men for the prevention of fire, and President Harding and his household decided to yield to the protest and set a good example to the rest of the nation in the matter of “Safety First.”