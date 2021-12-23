Gingerbread houses on display in fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity

By The Examiner staff

The Parade of Gingerbread Homes, part of a fundraiser for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, will remain on display through Jan. 3, 2022 at nine area businesses throughout Eastern Jackson County.

They also can be viewed online at www.trumanhabtitat.org. By making a small donation, people can vote online at the same website for their favorite gingerbread homes.

More than 40 gingerbread homes were made in November by various families, companies and chefs. People can view them in-person at:

Independence Square

• Clinton’s Soda Fountain, 100 W. Maple Ave.

• Sonshine Sports Apparel, 101 S. Main St.

Blue Springs

• Truman Habitat ReStore, 1219 N.W. Missouri 7.

Grain Valley

• Brass Armadillo, 1450 Golfview Drive.

Lee’s Summit – Downtown

• Country Club Bank, 32 S.E. Third St.

• Equity Bank, 301 S.E. Main St.

Raytown

• Crane Brewing, 6515 Railroad St.

• United Consumers Credit Union, 8730 E. 63rd St.

Grandview

• Gail’s Powersports, 5900 E. Missouri 150.

Gingerbread home winners and the top fundraising team and individual will be announced on Jan. 8.