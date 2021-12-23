Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Cathay Express, 15411 E. U.S. 14, inspected Dec. 14.

• Floors, walls and ceilings noted not being designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Bare wood found around door of walk-in freezer.

Salvatore’s: 12801 E. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 16.

• Waitress noted working without properly restrained hair. Corrected,

• Waitress noted working with inappropriate nose piercing. Corrected.

• Single-service and single use articles may not be reused. Bucket found with croutons on salad station that originally held parmesan cheese.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Food found thawing in standing water. Corrected.

• Plumbing: hand sink, cross-connections, inaccessible. Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Bucket found in basin of hand sink in prep area. Corrected,

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Towel dispenser in prep area empty.

McDonald’s: 16235 E. U.S. 24, inspected Dec. 15.

• Thirty-one employees must obtain a valid food handler card and provide a copy to the restaurant by Jan. 7 or they will be removed from the schedule.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Bottle of degreaser found hanging on cook line hand sink. Corrected; bottle was removed.

• Exterior of upright reach-in freezer noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Wall between upright freezer and fry freezer found with a large amount of food splash.

• Employee noted working behind counter with inappropriate tongue and lip piercings. Piercings were removed. Tickets will be issued on next occurrence.