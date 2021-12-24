Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Mactan Asian Market: 1428 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Oct. 27.

• Observed several cases of food stored on the floor in the back storage area and on the floor in the service area. Correct by Dec. 25.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant: 102 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Oct. 28.

• Observed two jugs of chocolate milk past discard date of Oct. 24 Corrected; chocolate milk was discarded.

• Observed aluminum covering shelving in the reach-in cooler and on the shelf in the beverage station.

• Cardboard being used to cover shelving by the back door.

• Observed reach-in cooler in the beverage area with accumulation of ice buildup.

• Observed no temperature-measuring device located in the tall reach-in cooler by the beverage area.

• Observed gaskets to the talk reach-in cooler with torn and broken gaskets.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 27.

McDonald’s: 712 N. Main St., inspected Oct. 28.

• Observed liquid buildup on the frappe machine nozzle. Corrected; cleaned and sanitized.

• No temperature-measuring device in the reach-in cooler next to the egg cooker.

• No temperature-measuring device in the prep reach-in cooler next to the oven.

• Observed liquid spills/debris in the cabinet under the drink station in lobby.

• Observed liquid spill/debris in the cabinet under the frozen drink station.

• Correct all violations by Dec. 27.

Shifting Gears Bar & Grill: 511 Main St., inspected Oct. 28. No violations found.

Country Oak Village, 101 Cross Creek Dr., inspected Oct. 29. No violations found.

Price Chopper: 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Oct. 29.

• Noticed a lot of fruit flies in the kitchen sink area. Correct by Dec. 25.

• Noticed that smoked meats in the hot case did not have sell-by dates on the packages. Correct by Dec. 25.

• Noticed employee jackets on packaged food. Corrected; manager removed the jackets.

• Noticed sanitizer buckets on the prep table near food. Corrected; manager removed the buckets.