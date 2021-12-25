Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows: 

Colonial Kitchen: 27610 S.E. Wyatt Road, inspected Dec. 1. 

• Floors under dish sink and dish washer had accumulation of buildup. 

• Fan in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of dust buildup. 

• Observed hose leaking at the dish sink. 

• Observed food uncovered in the walk-in cooler. 

• Observed food stored in plastic containers on the floor in the walk-in cooler. 

• Correct all violations by Jan. 30. 

Dollar Tree: 1106 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2. 

• The bottom of the reach-in freezer has a buildup of debris. 

China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant: 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2. 

• Observed ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler without date marks. Corrected; containers were marked with correct dates. 

• Observed wet towels sitting on the edge of the cook top prep table. Corrected; towels were removed. 

• Observed food stored on the floor in the kitchen area. Corrected; all food was removed from the floor and placed on the counters and shelves. 

• Observed cases of single service items stored on the floor. 

• Observed floors throughout the establishment with buildup and food debris for the following: 

1. Walk-in coolers and freezers. 

2. Under vats. 

3. Under prep table. 

4. Under shelving. 

5. Under dish sink. 

• Observed several unnecessary items stored in the kitchen and sink area that is not used for establishment. 

• Outside of the reach in prep table had accumulation of buildup. 

• Seasoning cart had accumulation of buildup and debris. 

• Observed personal foods and personal items stored next to or above food. 

• Correct all violations by Jan. 31. 