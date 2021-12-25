Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
Colonial Kitchen: 27610 S.E. Wyatt Road, inspected Dec. 1.
• Floors under dish sink and dish washer had accumulation of buildup.
• Fan in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of dust buildup.
• Observed hose leaking at the dish sink.
• Observed food uncovered in the walk-in cooler.
• Observed food stored in plastic containers on the floor in the walk-in cooler.
• Correct all violations by Jan. 30.
Dollar Tree: 1106 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2.
• The bottom of the reach-in freezer has a buildup of debris.
China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant: 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2.
• Observed ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler without date marks. Corrected; containers were marked with correct dates.
• Observed wet towels sitting on the edge of the cook top prep table. Corrected; towels were removed.
• Observed food stored on the floor in the kitchen area. Corrected; all food was removed from the floor and placed on the counters and shelves.
• Observed cases of single service items stored on the floor.
• Observed floors throughout the establishment with buildup and food debris for the following:
1. Walk-in coolers and freezers.
2. Under vats.
3. Under prep table.
4. Under shelving.
5. Under dish sink.
• Observed several unnecessary items stored in the kitchen and sink area that is not used for establishment.
• Outside of the reach in prep table had accumulation of buildup.
• Seasoning cart had accumulation of buildup and debris.
• Observed personal foods and personal items stored next to or above food.
• Correct all violations by Jan. 31.