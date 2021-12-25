Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Colonial Kitchen: 27610 S.E. Wyatt Road, inspected Dec. 1.

• Floors under dish sink and dish washer had accumulation of buildup.

• Fan in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Observed hose leaking at the dish sink.

• Observed food uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

• Observed food stored in plastic containers on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 30.

Dollar Tree: 1106 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2.

• The bottom of the reach-in freezer has a buildup of debris.

China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant: 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 2.

• Observed ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler without date marks. Corrected; containers were marked with correct dates.

• Observed wet towels sitting on the edge of the cook top prep table. Corrected; towels were removed.

• Observed food stored on the floor in the kitchen area. Corrected; all food was removed from the floor and placed on the counters and shelves.

• Observed cases of single service items stored on the floor.

• Observed floors throughout the establishment with buildup and food debris for the following:

1. Walk-in coolers and freezers.

2. Under vats.

3. Under prep table.

4. Under shelving.

5. Under dish sink.

• Observed several unnecessary items stored in the kitchen and sink area that is not used for establishment.

• Outside of the reach in prep table had accumulation of buildup.

• Seasoning cart had accumulation of buildup and debris.

• Observed personal foods and personal items stored next to or above food.

• Correct all violations by Jan. 31.