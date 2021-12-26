Independence 2-year-old dies when gun goes off

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in Independence has been arrested in Omaha.

Police have said the child died after a gun the 2-year-old was handling discharged Friday afternoon.

The man fled after police went to the home to confront him about the incident. Police said they were initially told that the child was wounded by a bullet from a drive-by shooting, but investigators determined that wasn’t what happened.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the 23-year-old Missouri man got a ride to Nebraska and made arrangements to meet someone at a restaurant in Omaha. But authorities were tipped off about the meeting, so officers were waiting for the man when he arrived Friday.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson said the man was trying to break in to a pickup truck when he was arrested. He has been charged with theft in Nebraska and the sheriff's office is working with investigators in Missouri.