The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

TUESDAY

Discover Nature: birding hike: 9 to 10 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Get whole-body benefits in this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Discover Nature: Midwestern birds: 1 to 2:30 p.m., virtual program. A fun and in-depth look at Midwestern bird groups including raptors, summer and winter migrants, year-long residents, waterfowl and more. For all ages. Participants must register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events. An email address is required to receive the virtual invitation to attend.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. A combo dance-exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneakers and daily drop ins only. Drop ins $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. An intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

THIS WEEK

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas event. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Vaile Mansion, decorated for the season, has walk-in tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30, and then again until spring. It’s at 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Bingham-Waggoner Estate, decorated for the season, has walk-in tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. After Dec. 30, it closes until the end of January. Tours by reservation are available Feb. 1 to March 30, and then the mansion opens with regular hours April 1. It’s at 313 W. Pacific Ave., Independence. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. A history museum, interpretive center and research library dedicated to telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org or calling 816-325-7575.