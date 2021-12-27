Shorter hours at local libraries this week

By The Examiner staff

Local libraries have shorter hours this week because of the holiday.

Kansas City Public Library branches will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week. They also are on closed New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the Sunday after New Year's Day.

Mid-Continent Public Library branches will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed New Year’s Day. Branches normally open on Sundays will be open for the Sunday after each holiday.