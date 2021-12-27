Two in Troop 1228 in Independence earn Scouting's highest rank – Eagle

By The Examiner staff

BSA Troop 1228 at Christ United Methodist Church in Independence has two new Eagle Scouts.

The troop held an Eagle Court of Honor Dec. 5 at the church. The speaker was Bill Esry, a longtime Scouter and president of Blue Ridge Bank & Trust.

Andrew Schofield Hennessy, son of Michael and Mary Hennessy, began his Scouting career with Cub Scout Pack 4228, where he earned the Arrow of Light in November 2017. He joined Troop 1228 in December 2017.

Andrew has earned 37 merit badges, the World Conservation Award and the National Outdoor Camping Gold Award. He has served his troop as a den chief and is currently a quartermaster

He has attended camp at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation for four summers and Camp Geiger for one summer. He is Brave Sprinting Wise Elk in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say at both Bartle and Geiger and an Ordeal Member of the Order of the Arrow.

Andrew’s Eagle Scout Project benefited the Community Services League in Independence. It entailed creating and organizing sacks of food for homeless individuals in the community. Part of the day was spent distributing some of the packages in homeless communities.

He is a freshman at William Chrisman High School, where he is active in the marching and concert bands, ACE Club, football, and film. His life goal is to attend a four-year university to and become a sports analyst.

Andrew is a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Independence. where he participates in the youth group. He enjoys reading, music and piano playing, football, basketball and video games in his spare time. He is the fifth maternal grandson and the fourth paternal grandson to earn the Eagle Scout rank. He plans to continue participating in Scouts and someday hopes to see his children become Eagle Scouts.

Thomas Alexander McLean, son David and Holly McLean, began his Scouting career with a year in the Cub Scout program. He began his Scouts BSA journey with Troop 1216 in September 2015. He joined Troop 1228 in October 2020, when Troop 1216 disbanded.

Thomas has earned 24 merit badges. He served Troop 1216 as chaplain’s aide and scribe.

He has attended camp at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation for five summers. He is Warrior Seventh Son of Southern Twilight Star in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

Thomas’ Eagle Scout Project benefitted Devon Park Restoration Church in Independence. His project involved installation of communication wiring underground between the main building and multi-purpose building at the church to provide computer and internet connectivity.

Thomas is homeschooled and is currently a high school junior. He previously attended the Center Place Restoration School. His life goal is to be successful and serve God using the skills he has learned through Scouting.

Thomas is a member of Devon Park Restoration Branch where he has helped with and led service projects. He volunteers to mow and conduct maintenance at the church. In his spare time, he works at Chick-Fil-A and enjoys animation and music.