Blue Springs police reports
Thursday, Dec. 9
Missing person
• 9:38 p.m., 3700 block of S.W. Jackson St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:01 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 1:52 p.m., N.E. Duncan Road and N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 2:25 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 3:45 p.m., 500 block of S.W. South Ave.
• 5:19 p.m., N.W. 6th St. and N.W. Duncan Road
• 7:19 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 10:11 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 10:21 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Narcotics
• 1:56 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
Property damage
• 1:32 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 15th St.
Stealing
• 2 p.m., 2500 block of S.W. Richwood Cir.
• 9 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 8:55 a.m., 2300 block of N.W. Chathan Pl.
Friday, Dec. 10
Assault
• 7:55 a.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Check welfare
• 2:14 p.m., 600 block of S.E. Bugle Ct.
• 2:35 p.m., 2600 block of S.W. Walnut St. (3)
Fraud
• 8:34 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.
Motorist assist
• 2:42 a.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Motor vehicle accident
• 10:57 a.m., Missouri 7 (2)
• 11:02 p.m., 4400 block of Eastbound U.S. 40
Stealing
• 1 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 1:04 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 7 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.
Verbal disturbance
• 2:42 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
• 3:41 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Missouri 7