Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Thursday, Dec. 9 

Missing person 

• 9:38 p.m., 3700 block of S.W. Jackson St.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:01 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 1:52 p.m., N.E. Duncan Road and N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 2:25 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 3:45 p.m., 500 block of S.W. South Ave.  

• 5:19 p.m., N.W. 6th St. and N.W. Duncan Road 

• 7:19 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 10:11 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 10:21 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Narcotics 

• 1:56 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.  

Property damage 

• 1:32 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 15th St. 

Stealing 

• 2 p.m., 2500 block of S.W. Richwood Cir. 

• 9 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 8:55 a.m., 2300 block of N.W. Chathan Pl. 

Friday, Dec. 10 

Assault 

• 7:55 a.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Check welfare 

• 2:14 p.m., 600 block of S.E. Bugle Ct. 

• 2:35 p.m., 2600 block of S.W. Walnut St.  (3) 

Fraud 

• 8:34 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.  

Motorist assist 

• 2:42 a.m., N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 10:57 a.m., Missouri 7 (2) 

• 11:02 p.m., 4400 block of Eastbound U.S. 40  

Stealing 

• 1 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 1:04 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 7 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.  

Verbal disturbance 

• 2:42 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.  

• 3:41 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Missouri 7 