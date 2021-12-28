The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

WEDNESDAY

Community Blood Center blood drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Crossroads Hospice, 14310 E. 42nd St. S., Unit 600, Independence. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and use group code CBU2. For more information or to set up your own blood drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 877-468-6844 or call Dawn Eblen at 816-352-2342.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Tap dancing routines, warm-ups and occasional performances. Work on skills, intermediate to advanced. Instructor approval required for new participants. Month sessions $20 to $25.

Noon Yoga: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Barre Fusion: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises and cardio training to create a fun total body workout. Month session are $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

THIS WEEK

Christmas in the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3901 Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. A free, drive-thru Christmas event. For further information, call 816-503-4800.

Vaile Mansion, decorated for the season, has walk-in tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30, and then it closes again until spring. It’s at 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

Bingham-Waggoner Estate, decorated for the season, has walk-in tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30. Tours on other days may be arranged by reservation. After Dec. 30, it closes until the end of January. Tours by reservation are available Feb. 1 to March 30, and then the mansion opens with regular hours April 1. It’s at 313 W. Pacific Ave., Independence. For further information, visit bwestate.net or call (call 816-461-3491). Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. A history museum, interpretive center and research library dedicated to telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org or calling 816-325-7575.