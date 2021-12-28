Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include

Wing Lee Chinese Restaurant: 910 N. Atherton Road, inspected Dec. 13.

• Bus tub of chicken found on floor of prep area. Repeat. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination from the floor or splash from floor cleaning.

• Chicken in reach-in cooler found uncovered.

• Pan of chicken found on top of make cooler at 65.4 degrees F, and pan of beef found on top of make cooler at 61.3 degrees F. Both items were disposed of.

•The following were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris:

1. Both the handle and door of upright freezer in prep area.

2. Lids to both chest freezers.

3. Front of fryers found with a heavy grease and food debris buildup.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Well behind prep table was found badly soiled.

Arby’s: 20111 E. Valley View Parkway., inspected Dec. 14.

• No food manager on duty. A certified manager must be on duty at all times.

• Gaskets on low-boy freezers and coolers found to be dirty.

• The following were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris:

1. Interior of reach-in freezers and coolers.

2. Exterior of warming cabinet.

3. Flat area around soda nozzles on drive-thru dispenser.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary: Debris found on floor of walk-in cooler and mold-like substance found in caulking behind the three-compartment sink.

• Inspection report must be posted for easy public viewing. Inspection report was not displayed.

• No employee was on duty with a valid food handler card. Seven employees must obtain a valid food handler card and provide a copy to the restaurant by Jan. 12 or they may be removed from the schedule.

• No employee with a valid Independence food manager card. All managers must obtain a valid Independence food manager card by Jan. 12