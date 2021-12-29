Busy ballots in Blue Springs, Grain Valley

By The Examiner staff

All three Blue Springs City Council incumbents will be challenged for re-election in April, and Grain Valley's mayor will be challenged by his predecessor.

Election candidate filings closed Tuesday for many places, including Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Sugar Creek.

Blue Springs Council Members Galen Ericson (District 1, generally the city's northern third), Chris Lievsay (District 2, central third) and Susan Culpepper (District 3, southern third) all will seek re-election. Council members serve three-year terms.

Ericson seeks a second term and will be opposed by Roy Boyd. Lievsay, first elected in 2010, will be opposed by Anthony Vigliaturo. Culpepper, first elected in 2013, will be challenged by Taylor Beller.

Grain Valley Mayor Chuck Johnston, who defeated 10-year mayor Mike Todd in 2020, will face Todd for re-election. The mayor and aldermen all serve two-year terms in Grain Valley.

Ward 1 Alderman Jacyi Stratton did not seek re-election, and former Aldermen Dale Arnold and Chris Bamman both filed to run for that seat.

Rick Knox is unopposed for re-election as Ward 2 alderman, and Ryan Skinner is unopposed for the Ward 3 seat currently held by Bob Headley, who did not seek re-election.

In Sugar Creek, incumbent aldermen Chris Steffen (First Ward) and Robert Ray (Second Ward) are uncontested for re-election.