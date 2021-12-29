Years of progress, years of controversy

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner Dec. 27-31, 1971:

• MANY WOULD LIKE SCHOOL TAXES RESOLVED IN 1972” – School financing seems to be the most troubling issue that many Eastern Jackson County residents would like to see resolved during 1972.

The Examiner polled 25 area residents today on Independence Square and asked them what they would like to see happen during the coming year in Eastern Jackson County. Although there was no definite consensus on any particular issue, school taxes were mentioned more often than anything else.

Mrs. Vernon Dunham: “Get a school levy passed. I think that is a top priority now.”

Mrs. Frank Dramer: “To see all of the Independence Square development completed.”

Mrs. Judith Veach: “I’d like to have the county roads fixed quicker, they’re awful.”

Mrs. John Rozgay: “I’d like to see more rich people and not so many depending on charity.”

• “SCHOOLS CLOSING VOTED NO. 1 STORY OF YEAR HERE” – Schools, either open or closed, were in the news locally much in 1971, so when it came time for The Examiner’s news staff to pick the top 10 stories of the year there was little doubt which would come in first.

On Nov. 1, nine days before a 95-cent school levy hike election, Independence School District schools closed because of a financial crisis. The schools reopened on Nov. 15 in spite of the failure of the levy increase. Out of eight levy hike elections in the last two years, seven have failed.

• “65 OUTDOOR PRIVIES IN CITY” – There are 65 outdoor privies in the city of Independence. There are 119 dilapidated houses that should be torn down. The infant death rate in the city has gone down substantially in the last five years, but the rate of tuberculosis is up considerably.

These are only a small part of a fascinating number of statistics compiled by the health department after being taken by volunteers this spring in a “windshield survey” of the city.

Wayne Stepp, health director, said the survey was taken to update a previous survey taken in 1966 and “to make comparisons so we could determine the apparent success or failure of our health program during this period.”

There were only 65 outdoor privies, down from 107 in 1966. These, Stepp said, are mainly in areas where there are still as yet no water lines.

With regard to diseases, the biggest positive gain appeared to be in the prevention of hepatitis, “The reduction in the hepatitis rate shows the benefit of new sewer lines and sewer benefit districts,” Stepp said.

From The Examiner Dec. 27-31, 1921:

• “NO WOLVES WERE KILLED” – The first big old-fashioned wolf hunt to be carried on in the county for several years took place yesterday in the vicinity of Oak Grove.

Between 400 and 500 men gathered for the hunt and drove for a distance of from three to four miles around the farm of J.M. Guy. They all came together in Mr. Guy’s big pasture but were not successful in getting any wolves although several were sighted.

Harry Webb said he saw two wolves and shot at them both but was not able to kill either of them.

• “CARBURETOR CO. CHANGES” – Former Governor William L. Jarding of Iowa has purchased stock in the Hale Carburetor Corporation of Independence and has been made president of the company, according to J.L. Robinson, fiscal agent for the concern. The factory opened Monday and made its first carburetors in its new quarters, according to Mr. Robinson, who says that 100 are being made a day now. The company was recently reorganized.

• “GOODBYE TO OLD 1921” – With the ringing of bells and maybe the firing of a few guns, the Old Year will die at Midnight, tonight, and the New Year will trip lightly in to take its place. In many of the large cities, the event is marked by rowdyism and by big debauches and the unlawful use of much liquor, but Independence has grown much too respectable to engage in such practices.

On account of New Year’s Day coming on Sunday, Monday will be pretty generally observed in Independence as a holiday. Most of the stories with the exception of the drug stores and confectioneries will be closed.

The Independence public schools will open Monday morning after a vacation of ten days. The teachers will begin arriving tomorrow to resume their work. So far it has not been reported that any of the teachers have married during the holidays.