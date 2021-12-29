Independence Rotary honors two at Van Horn

By The Examiner staff

Independence Rotary has named seniors Tykius Fountain and Haleigh Van Zee as its Van Horn High School students of the month.

Tykius is the son of Tyrone Fountain and Ericka Miller.

He has been in the band, has run track, has been the basketball manager, and is in the Black Student Union, the Multicultural Club and Student Council. Outside school he has job-shadowed on two J.E. Dunn construction projects.

He plans to study computer engineering at Metropolitan Community Colleges and then pursue a four-year degree in game development.