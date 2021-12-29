Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Taco Bell: 934 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 3.

• Observed buildup of sticky residue and debris on shelving under the drink station in the lobby. Repeat.

• Observed floors under drive-thru tables with accumulation of debris.

• Observed floors under front counter and condiment station with accumulation of debris.

• Floors by the back door under hot water heater had accumulation of debris.

• Failure to secure food handler permit for 16 employees. Correct by Jan. 2.

• Correct all violations (other than food handler permits) by Feb. 1.

East Forty Brewing: 1201 W. Main St., Suite. A., inspected Dec. 3.

• Observed no drying provision available at hand sink in the kitchen area. Corrected; paper towels were placed at sink.

Wind Shift Brewing Company: 3421 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 3.

• Observed ice buildup in the back of the reach-in cooler. Correct by Feb. 1/.

• Observed no temperature measuring device located in the reach-in cooler under the bar area. Correct by Feb. 1.

Thailand Restaurant: 719 B. N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 6.

• Observed bottle by hand sink without a label. Corrected; bottle was labeled.

• Observed towels and napkins used to cover counter tops. Corrected; towels were removed.

• Observed raw beef stored above cooked chicken in the reach-in cooler. Corrected; beef was moved to bottom shelf.

• Observed wood shelving in the back not sealed.

• Observed cardboard and towels used to cover shelving in the reach-in coolers and freezers.

• Floors under shelving and ice machine had accumulation of brownish buildup and debris.

• Correct all violations by Feb. 4.

Little Caesars: 1401 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 6.

• Observed no timers control used on pizza sitting at room temperature for baking. Corrected: pizza was marked with correct time.

• Observed shelving in the walk-in cooler with accumulation of black buildup.

• Pizza racks sitting next to prep table had accumulation of food debris.

• Shelving in the bread stick station had accumulation of buildup.

• Around the outer opening of reach-in cooler had accumulation of black buildup.

• Pallets used for flour had accumulation of buildup.

• Observed floors under tables and coolers with accumulation of buildup.

• Observed buildup on walls around the sink area and prep table area by sink.

• Correct all violations by Feb. 4.