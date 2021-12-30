Dancers step up to help a teacher

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Christmas is a magical time of year for Kris Hicks and her husband Darryl, as their fashionable home in Blue Springs is filled with art, figurines, Christmas trees and enough holly to make the most demanding elf approve with a smile. Kris-mas time is something new for the family, as Kris was diagnosed with colon cancer and had to undergo painful rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, which could have easily added a Grinch-like aura to her favorite time of year.

But Darryl, and his longtime best friend Chris Henning, made sure that didn't happen.

"Well, as you can see, I go a little crazy at Christmas," Kris said, as her family room sported two huge Christmas trees, with a smaller one adorning a balcony on the stairs that led to the second story of the house.

"Believe it or now, it's not as full of decorations as it has been. There are no decorations downstairs, and I needed a lot of help to finish the upstairs."

Darryl and Chris put on their elf gear and went to work, helping with the trees, hanging the art work and displaying hundreds of Santa-themed figurines.

But Chris and Darryl could see that chemo and radiation were taking a toll on Kris.

"We knew that Kris needed some support, and a little pick-me-up, so I called Ronda Scott, the principal at Truman, and told her about this wild idea I had," Henning said.

Scott and Kris both began teaching at Truman in 1997. Kris also was the coach of the Truman Starsteppers dance squad. She was also a Starstepper when she was a student at Truman, and Henning called Scott and asked for a special Starsteppers' performance.

"We got Startsteppers who performed with Kris, and we got the new members of the team, and I also called Cathy's Creative Dance School in Independence and got members of their dance team – because Kris was a student there and also taught there and we worked out a time where they could come perform at their home."

It took five weeks of planning, and there were some last-minute emergencies.

"I was going for a CT scan at 3:50 with one of my best friends who was visiting us from Florida,” Kris said. “A CT scan usually takes an hour or so, but this day I got there early and was done about 3:10.”

"I didn't know it, but I was screwing up everything!"

Her friend, who was in on the surprise, suggested they go out to dinner.

"So we did go to dinner," Kris said, "even though I didn't really want to."

When they returned home, Kris sensed that something was a bit off.

"I saw all these cars lined up and down the street and thought, 'Oh, that's nice, someone is having a party.' Then I noticed all these girls in outfits huddled around a heater Darryl set up in our garage.”

"And I saw some of my oldest friends – girls I danced with, and the girls I coached, and I was flabbergasted."

The Starsteppers and dancers from Cathy's Creative Dance School each did a number in the 40-degree temperature.

"It was unbelievable. I was just amazed that they would go to all that trouble and do that for me," she added. "And it came at the perfect time. I'll admit that I am not the most patient person in the world, and I was thrilled that my chemo and radiation went well, but I was ready for my surgery and I did not want to wait until sometime in February.”

"But that night of joy and happiness will help me get through anything, and I cannot thank Chris and Darryl and everyone at Truman and Cathy's who gave me a lifetime of memories right there in my driveway."